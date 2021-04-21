LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,339 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

