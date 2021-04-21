LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $836.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

