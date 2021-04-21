LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,392 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

