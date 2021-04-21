Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Down 19.3% in March

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE LOW opened at $202.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day moving average of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,387,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,159,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

