Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Down 19.3% in March

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE LOW opened at $202.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day moving average of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $208.98.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,387,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,159,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
