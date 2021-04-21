Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

