Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,760,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,305 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HE. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.