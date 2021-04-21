Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738 in the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

