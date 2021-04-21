Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

