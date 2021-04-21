Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after buying an additional 90,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $57,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 164,043 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. 78,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,462. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

