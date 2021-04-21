Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

