Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ViewRay by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ViewRay by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 814,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of VRAY opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $633.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The business had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

