Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

