Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $301,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.