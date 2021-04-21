Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lazard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lazard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

