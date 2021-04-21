Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,264 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUM stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

