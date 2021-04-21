Loopring Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73.92 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $696.43 million and approximately $73.92 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00068024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00094292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00672966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.58 or 0.07218224 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,785,255 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

