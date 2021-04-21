Loopring [NEO] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00274441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $548.86 or 0.01014800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.18 or 0.00649306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,941.23 or 0.99733685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

