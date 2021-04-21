Loom Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.53 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $148.48 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00068510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.60 or 0.00643571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.26 or 0.06508222 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

