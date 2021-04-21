Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.24. 1,344,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
