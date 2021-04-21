Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.08

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.08 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 43.92 ($0.57). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 43.76 ($0.57), with a volume of 91,927,322 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLOY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 41.83 ($0.55).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.17. The firm has a market cap of £29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). In the last three months, insiders have bought 330,720 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,993.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

