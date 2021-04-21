Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) versus Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Critical Contrast

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 1 2.80 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00

Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $53.20, suggesting a potential downside of 17.02%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 10.11% 6.83% 0.57% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 21.62% 8.29% 1.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 9.26 $18.03 million $0.44 145.70 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 5.52 $98.74 million $2.01 17.20

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Live Oak Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest demand deposits, money market and savings accounts, customer sweep accounts, and time certificates of deposit; construction and land development loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 51 traditional branches and commercial banking centers. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

