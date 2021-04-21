LiquidApps Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.88 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $20.88 million and $45,525.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 122.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

