Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0985 on Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Linear has a total market cap of $348.23 million and approximately $48.31 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00068691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.96 or 0.00677470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.58 or 0.06993291 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,304,757 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

