LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and $20,283.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00094131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.60 or 0.00647094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,029,477,673 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,376,385 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

