Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.24

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.24 and last traded at $91.91, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.72.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

