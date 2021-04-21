Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.90

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 96356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $584.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

