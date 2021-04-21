Lendingblock Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 46% lower against the dollar. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $64.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00094562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.82 or 0.00672118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.76 or 0.06852369 BTC.

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

