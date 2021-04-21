Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of BWG opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

