Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 169 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $381.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.86. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.92 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

