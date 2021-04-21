Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

