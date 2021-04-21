Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 294 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $513.70 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.21 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

