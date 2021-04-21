Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $171,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,820,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

