Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $707,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $140.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

