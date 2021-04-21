Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.96 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $387.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.78. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.31 by $0.25. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.08.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

