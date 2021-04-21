Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.34 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $284.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.27 and a 200-day moving average of $265.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $295.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

