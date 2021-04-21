Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $455.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lawson Products by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lawson Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lawson Products by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.