Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $3.68 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,765,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 370,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. 173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,067. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38.

