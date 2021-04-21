Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,101 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up approximately 3.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.20% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,359,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

