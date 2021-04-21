Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Lazard stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

