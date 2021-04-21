Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $71.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Shares of LVS opened at $59.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

