Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 6,786 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 568,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,104,000 after buying an additional 44,902 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,313,264 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

