Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.38

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and traded as low as $12.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 42,419 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $315.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

