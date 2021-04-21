L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $212.02

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.02 and last traded at $211.55, with a volume of 13583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.20.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

