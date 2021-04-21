L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $210.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,249. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $212.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

