K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives €8.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.41 ($9.89).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SDF shares. Warburg Research set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:SDF traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €8.31 ($9.78). 1,321,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 52-week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.94.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

