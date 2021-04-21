Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.05. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Several research firms have commented on KNCRF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

