Kohl’s’ (KSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

