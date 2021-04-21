KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 384,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,673. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

