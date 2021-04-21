KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “
KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 384,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,673. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.71.
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.
