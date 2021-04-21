Kleros Market Capitalization Tops $97.97 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $97.97 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

