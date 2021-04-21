Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Invests $476,000 in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,251 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,441 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,027 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Perficient by 89.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. Perficient’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.